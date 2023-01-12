Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the government will provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to employees of the National Pension System aiming to provide them with a sense of social and self-respect.

"The State Government will provide benefits of the Old Pension Scheme to its NPS employees as the purpose is not merely to provide them with monetary benefits, but to instil in them a sense of social and self-respect," CM said while addressing the employees of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla today.

CM further said that the employees would get all their dues well in time.

Hitting out at the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state led by Jairam Thakur, Sukhu said, "due to the financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure by the previous BJP Government, the State was reeling under the heavy debt burden of Rs 75000 crore."

He further accused the previous BJP government opened 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure simply with an eye on the polls and luring the people.

"All these institutions and offices were opened without making any budgetary provision. If all these institutions were to be made functional, the State would require another Rs. 5000 crores for their smooth functioning," CM said.

Talking about the government's next five years plans, he said that it would be to strengthen the rural economy since about 90 per cent population of the State resides in rural areas.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that soon after assuming the office of the Chief Minister, he visited the orphanage at Tutikandi to get first-hand information regarding the living conditions of the inmates.

"I directed the officers concerned to improve the living conditions and also decided to create Mukhya Mantri Sukhashrya Kosh worth Rs 101 crores", said the Chief Minister.

He said that he himself donated one month's salary towards this Kosh and had also requested the MLAs to donate generously.

"The State Government would maintain cordial relations with its employees and would give due consideration to their suggestions and various demands," he added.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Bhoranj Suresh Kumar, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, representatives of various employees Associations of H.P. Secretariat were present on the occasion amongst others. (ANI)

