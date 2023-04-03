Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd in Assam has recorded the highest-ever crude throughput of 3.093 million metric tonnes in the 2022-23 fiscal as against its capacity of 3 MMT, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The company has also achieved a distillate yield of 87.6 per cent, a record since its inception, the release said.

NRL has accomplished this feat, while keeping capital expenditure at Rs 6,615 crore, which is the highest ever to date, surpassing its earlier record of Rs 3,605 crore in 2021-22, it said.

Major refinery products, such as motor spirit, high-speed diesel and wax, have shown record production figures at 662.4 MT, 2,134.8 MT and 47.7 MT respectively.

"LPG bottling has also been the highest ever at 65.9 TMT," the release said.

The refinery was also "successful in commissioning and inauguration of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18.

The 132 km-long pipeline has been built to transport high-speed diesel from NRL's Siliguri marketing terminal in West Bengal to Parbatipur in the neighbouring country.

The NRL is on a major expansion drive to increase its capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, which also includes setting up of a crude oil import terminal in Paradip Port, Odisha, and laying of a 1,640-km pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh, the release added.

