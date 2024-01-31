Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, and French satellite launch company Arianespace have signed an Memorandum of Understanding for a long-term partnership to support satellite launch missions.

NSIL is a Government of India company under the Department of Space (DoS).

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi Underlines Interim Budget Session's Blueprint, Criticises 'Trouble-Making' Parliamentarians (Watch Video).

The MoU aims at establishing a long-term partnership between the two companies to meet the global commercial satellite launch service market needs, NSIL said.

It said as part of MoU, the heavy lift launch vehicle LVM-3 of NSIL/ ISRO and Ariane-6 of Arianespace would address global launch service market needs, meeting the demand for launching heavier communication or earth observation satellites as well as satellites for mega constellations.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur District Due to Low Visibility Amid Thick Fog (Watch Video).

Global launch service market assessment for the decade indicates huge demand for launching satellites in GTO (Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit) and in LEO (Low Earth Orbit).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)