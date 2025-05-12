New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday organized a nationwide 'Shakti March' to pay homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi's leadership and the valour of the Indian armed forces.

The march comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions following a deadly week of escalated hostilities.

The event was aimed at expressing solidarity with India's armed forces and demanding decisive leadership in the face of cross-border terrorism, said an official statement of the NSUI.

Led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, the march witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and youths across the country, it added.

Addressing the participants, Choudhary said, "India today needs leadership with the resolve and clarity of Smt. Indira Gandhi, who stood firm against foreign pressure and gave a historic response to Pakistan in 1971."

"She never compromised on national security. As Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism, the government must respond with strength and decisiveness," he added.

Choudhary also stressed India's sovereignty, saying, "Our decisions must be guided by national interest, not by the influence or mediation of any foreign power. On issues of national security and our borders, there can be no compromise."

Through the 'Shakti March', the NSUI reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and pledged to uphold the legacy of Indira Gandhi's bold leadership in confronting threats to India's sovereignty, the statement added.

