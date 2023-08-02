Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Mobile internet services will remain suspended in four tehsils of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district till Thursday morning in view of the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, officials said.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in two areas of Bharatpur and 10 areas of Alwar district in Rajasthan, they said. Both Alwar and Bharatpur share border with Nuh district in Haryana where communal violence erupted on Monday.

Bharatpur District Collector Lok Bandhu said mobile internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday in Sikri, Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar in Bharatpur. On the other hand, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kaman and Pahadi, banning any kind of procession or rally in these areas.

He said security force has been deployed at the Bhatarpur-Haryana border where every vehicle is being checked.

Earlier, after the violence in Haryana, mobile internet services in the four areas of Bharatpur were suspended till 6 am on August 2 as a precautionary measure.

In Alwar district too, prohibitory orders have been imposed for 10 days to maintain peace in 10 subdivision areas.

Additional District Collector (ADM) Uttam Singh Shekhawat said the prohibitory orders will continue till midnight of August 10 in the border areas of Haryana, including Alwar, Tijara, Ramgarh, Govindgarh, Kathumar, Laxmangarh, Tapukada, Malakheda, Kishangarh Bas and Kotkasim subdivision areas.

Meanwhile, nine people have been arrested for allegedly vandalising "two or three" roadside shops on the highway in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Tuesday.

Police suspected that the incident in Bhiwadi may have been inspired by the communal violence in Nuh. Additional police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Bhiwadi SP Vikas Sharma said that on Wednesday the police had registered a case against 19 people for vandalising shops and nine were arrested. Teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused, the SP added.

