Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday condemned the killing of a naib imam at a mosque in Haryana's Gurugram and said the government must take decisive action against the perpetrators.

“Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah strongly condemns the heinous killing of a Naib Imam inside a Masjid in Haryana and calls on the government to take immediate action and ensure that the situation is brought under control,” the NC said on Twitter.

Also Read | CTET 2023 Exam Date: CBSE Releases City Pre-Admit Card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination at ctet.nic.in, Exams on August 20; Check Direct Link and Know How To Download.

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday.

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, also said this was not an isolated incident as on Monday, a RPF constable allegedly killed three Muslims and his senior on a train.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: Supreme Court Slams Biren Singh Government for Failure in Law and Order in Violence Hit-State.

“The country cannot progress amidst such incidents. The government must take decisive action against the perpetrators,” the party said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)