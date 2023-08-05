Nuh/Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) Haryana authorities on Saturday razed dozens of illegal structures on the third day of the demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district, with officials saying some of them were owned by those allegedly involved in the recent clashes.

The number of people arrested has gone up to 216, while 80 people have been taken into preventive detention and 104 FIRs registered so far in connection with the communal violence that erupted when a religious procession was attacked in Nuh district by mobs on July 31, according to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

Also Read | Tigress Enters Private University Campus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, No Man-Animal Conflict.

While the opposition pressed for a probe into alleged intelligence failure, Vij said he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension.

New Superintendent of Police P Narender Bijarnia said that rioters will not be spared. "Nuh police took out flag marches at all subdivision levels of the district to ensure peace," he said, adding that anti-riot police have also been deployed in strength.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: PWD, Delhi Civic Body Told To Frame Contingency Plan for Waterlogging in Case of Heavy Rainfall.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said the curfew had been relaxed from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. "Curfew is being relaxed on Sunday as well. People can buy essential goods from 9 am to 12 noon," he said.

The district administration on Saturday bulldozed illegal constructions at 12 different places on Saturday including on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College.

“These were illegal constructions. Notices were already given to owners of the demolished structures. The owners of some illegal structures were also involved in the violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. The demolition drive will continue," Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said.

Khadgata, the newly appointed deputy commissioner of Nuh, said such places have been listed by various departments for action over illegal construction and anti-social activities .

“Today in the district apart from the Nalhar temple area, illegal constructions in Pingawan, village Bisru, village Biwa, Nangal Mubarikpur, Palda Shahpuri, Agon, the area near Sahara Hotel, Adbar Chowk, Nalhar Road, Tiranga Chowk and many other places were demolished.

"Similarly, 24 temporary and 1 permanent structures were removed in Tehsola village of Tauru subdivision area,” the DC said in a statement.

In the wake of the exodus of migrant workers from Gurugram after the violence, district officials visited a few slum areas and urged the people there to go for their daily work without any fear.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav interacted with people near Sector 58 and 70 here as part of the ongoing exercise to build confidence among common people about their safety, along with maintaining law and order.

"The situation here is peaceful now and there is no need to panic," Yadav said.

Teams of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at various places in the district and the Haryana police are trying to arrest all persons involved in anti-social activities, he said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered after a cleric lodged a complaint of stone pelting at the gate of a mosque in Haryana's Rohtak district at around 10:30 pm on Friday.

Following the complaint of 'maulvi' Iqbal, Rohtak Additional Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan along with the police force reached the site on Friday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chauatala said that media and social media were being monitored and those found involved in inciting violence would face strict action.

"What was the failure is a matter of investigation. I have been saying it from day one and I will say it again - be it any politician, social activist or official, whosoever was found lacking or had incited violence will face action as per the inquiry findings," he said.

The Congress and opposition parties continued to target the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

"Local intelligence units had given a written report that riots are likely to happen. Why was Chief Minister Khattar sleeping? Why did he not act" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had, however, dismissed claims about any such intelligence inputs.

"I asked the ACS (additional chief secretary), Home, and the DGP. They also said they did not have any information," Vij said on Friday in response to a question on the violence that erupted in Nuh.

"Do not know who had it (intelligence input) or not, I do not have any information about it. At least I did not know about it," he said.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the state comes under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)