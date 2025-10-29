Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the "Dhwaj" hoisting ceremony and following the completion of all construction work at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Superintendent of Police (Security) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Balramchari Dubey, stated on Wednesday that the number of devotees visiting the temple has steadily increased since Diwali.

To ensure there are no security lapses, the police are conducting surprise inspections around the temple premises.

Discussing the measures taken to enhance the security of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Dubey said that they have activated all their cameras in both the Red Zone and Yellow Zone and are constantly monitoring the area. "The number of devotees has been steadily increasing since Diwali... To ensure there are no security lapses, we are also conducting surprise inspections. Additionally, we have activated all our cameras in both the Red Zone and Yellow Zone and are constantly monitoring them....We are working diligently to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience. Secondly, our security arrangements, our anti-drone system, jammer system, etc, are constantly active..." Dubey told ANI.

According to the Superintendent of Police (Security) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, an estimated 15 to 20 lakh people are expected to attend the upcoming Parikrama Mela and Karti Poornima Mela. To manage the large crowd, seven lines are in operation, with five currently working and two to three reserved.

"According to various inputs, an estimated 15 to 20 lakh people are expected to attend the upcoming Parikrama Mela and Karti Poornima Mela. As per arrangements made at the Ram Mandir, seven lines are already operational; of these, five are working overtime, and two or three lines have been reserved in case the crowd increases, hence increasing our checking booths, activating scanners and even in the lockers, there are reserves where we can increase the manpower if needed," added Dubey.

In a landmark announcement, the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust" announced on Monday through an official post on 'X' that all construction work related to Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed.

The construction includes the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple.

"It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed. This includes the main temple and the six temples within the boundary wall--Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple, all of which have been fully constructed.

The flagpoles and kalash (pinnacles) have also been installed on these temples," the Ram Temple trust wrote on 'X'.Seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi's wife Ahilya, have also been fully constructed, along with the completion of Maharshi Tulsi Das temple.

"In addition, the seven mandapas, namely those of Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi's wife Ahilya, have also been fully constructed. The Saint Tulsidas temple has also been completed, and the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel have been installed," the 'X' post added.

All facilities and arrangements for devotees are now operational. The stone laying for roads and flooring is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), while GMR is managing landscaping, greenery, and the creation of a 10-acre Panchavati.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the 'Dhwaj' atop the spire of the temple on November 25. According to Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust chairman Nripendra Mishra, a list of 6000-8000 invitees has been prepared for the religious event, and they will represent various sections. (ANI)

