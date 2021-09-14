Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) The Thane unit of the BJP said it would holding taluka-level protests on Wednesday against the Maharashtra's government's "failure" to protect OBC quota in local bodies.

The OBC quota was struck down by the Supreme Court, which had said reservation could not exceed 50 per cent of the total seats in local bodies.

Addressing a press conference here, Thane BJP chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare and local MLA Sanjay Kelkar said the Uddhav Thackeray government's lack of efforts led to the legal setback.

The two leaders said the BJP wanted the MVA government to collect empirical data on Other Backward Classes as soon as possible and take every step to restore the quota.

Incidentally, bypolls to several ZP and gram panchayats seats, which had fallen vacant after members were disqualified following the apex court's quota order, will be held on October 5.

