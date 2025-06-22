Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) Expressing concern over the increasing trend of vulgar and obscene content being circulated on social media platforms, Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Sunday said such material poses a direct threat to the psychological and social well-being of children.

Kaur reiterated Punjab government's firm commitment to safeguarding children and protecting their rights.

In a statement, she directed all district social security, women and child development officers to keep a strict watch on the circulation of such objectionable content at their level.

She instructed that any complaint or information received regarding such content must be immediately shared with the police and the child rights commission.

Additionally, awareness campaigns must be organised at the local level to sensitise parents, teachers, and youth about the responsible use of social media.

Reaffirming the government's resolve to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for children's overall development, Kaur stated that any elements adversely affecting the mental health of children will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

She also instructed the police department to intensify surveillance of such content on social media and take immediate action against individuals involved in creating or uploading it, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, IT Act 2000, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Kaur further appealed to parents, teachers, social organizations, and the public to promptly report any such content or individuals involved in circulating it to the police or the Child Rights Commission without delay.

"Creating a safe, healthy, and positive digital environment for children is a shared responsibility of all of us," she emphasised.

