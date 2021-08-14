Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 will strengthen national unity and integrity, and it will also boost social harmony.

He said this day will inspire the countrymen to end discrimination, enmity and ill-feeling.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said, "Observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, will strengthen national unity and integrity. It will also boost social harmony, and human feelings will also be strengthened."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, "The Partition of India in 1947 is the most painful incident. Owing to Partition, lakhs of people faced violence, lost their lives, and had to face the horrors of Partition."

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma thanked the prime minister for the historic decision.

Hours after Modi's announcement, the Union Home Ministry notified August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the day will be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

