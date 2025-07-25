Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the petition of senior IAS officer Y Srilakhsmi, seeking discharge in the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) illegal iron ore mining case.

The High Court, which had earlier reserved its judgment, dismissed the criminal revision plea filed by Srilakhsmi, an IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre. She would now have to face trial in the CBI special court.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Completed 138 Projects in Last Three Years: Govt Tells Lok Sabha.

Srilakhsmi, who was earlier named as A-6 (Accused No. 6) in the case by the CBI, was accused of "abusing" her official position and committing an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act by favouring OMC in grant of mining leases in 2007.

However, she had contended that the lease had been provisionally granted by the Andhra Pradesh government one year before she took charge as Secretary, Industries and Commerce department.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

Srilakhsmi had earlier filed a petition in the CBI special court to discharge her from the case, but her plea was then dismissed. She had subsequently approached the High Court, which in November 2022 discharged her from the case.

However, the CBI had challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court which in May 2025 directed the Telangana High Court to hear the matter within three months.

The special CBI court here on May 6 convicted former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and three others in the case and sentenced them to seven years' rigorous imprisonment.

The High Court on June 11 suspended the conviction and sentence awarded to Reddy in the case and also granted him bail. The court also allowed the bail applications of three others who were convicted along with Reddy.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)