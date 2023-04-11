Sundargarh (Odisha), Apr 11 (PTI) At least two persons, including a deputy manager of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) died and six others were injured after an excavator hit an SUV in a mine area in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said.

The accident took place when they were returning home in the SUV after completion of their duty hours.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Oram, deputy manager (Mining), and Umakant Patel, MCL said in a statement.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Apart from the police, the MCL has also initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

