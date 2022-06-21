New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 48-Years-Old Man Shot at After He Objects to Neighbour's Dog Defecating on His Sand in Muzaffarnagar; Hospitalised.

The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)