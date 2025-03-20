Ganjam (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): To commemorate World Sparrow Day on March 20, Odisha-based artist Satya Narayan Maharana created a vibrant Rangoli artwork featuring two beautiful sparrows with the message "Save Sparrow" written below.

Maharana has also urged everyone to take responsibility for conserving these birds and ensuring their safety. He emphasized the importance of providing food, water, and building safe homes for them.

"Today is World Sparrow Day, and it's our responsibility to ensure their safety. We should take steps to protect them by providing food, water, and building safe homes for them," Maharana said.

World Sparrow Day, celebrated every year on March 20, aims to raise awareness and promote the protection of these small yet significant creatures.

World Sparrow Day was initiated by "Nature Forever," a bird conservation organization in 2010. The aim was to raise awareness about the declining sparrow population. The event has spread to over 50 countries. The goal is to protect sparrows and stop their decline. In 2012, the house sparrow became Delhi's state bird. Since then, the event has gained global attention. People everywhere celebrate sparrows and work to protect them, as per a Ministry of Environment release.

Sparrows are small but significant birds that play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. They help control insect populations by feeding on various bugs and pests. Additionally, sparrows are key players in pollination and seed dispersal. Their presence enhances biodiversity, making them crucial for the health of both rural and urban ecosystems, the release read.

Despite their importance, sparrows have been disappearing at an alarming rate. Several factors contribute to this decline. The use of unleaded petrol has led to toxic compounds that harm the insects, sparrows depend on for food. Urbanization has also taken away their natural nesting spaces. Modern buildings lack the spaces sparrows need for nesting, reducing places to raise their young, the release added. (ANI)

