Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): Assistant sub-inspector Gopal Das has confessed that he shot at Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who later succumbed to his injuries, the police informed on Monday.

ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra informed that the accused has confessed to his crimes.

"The accused (Gopal Das) has confessed to his crimes. We have brought a big team here, including forensic and cyber experts. We will try to get the maximum possible punishment for the accused," he said.

Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area.

Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

The Odisha government has written to the Odisha High Court requesting for a sitting/retired HC judge or district judge to monitor the Crime Branch probe into the murder of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, as the accused is a police personnel.

Earlier in the day, ASI Gopal Das was dismissed from services, on charges of killing the Odisha Health Minister

"The ASI of Gandhi Chowk Outpost under Brajarajnagar PS has been dismissed from service on January 30 by exercising power vested under Article 311 of the constitution of India by SP Jharsuguda," the police said in a statement.

The police informed that a crime branch team headed by DSP Ramesh Chandra Dora and assisted by Inspector Jebanananda Jena, along with Scientific/Ballistic experts of SFSL Bhubaneswar is camping at Brajarajanagar and investigating the case.

During its investigation, the team at Brajarajnagar examined the informant and other eyewitnesses including the other person.

The team visited the spot i.e. Lift and Shifting Office Building near Gandhi Chowk along with the Forensic /Ballistic Experts and seized one empty case and other physical clue material, the police said.

The team also seized one 9mm pistol and 3 rounds of live ammunition and a mobile handset of the accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das.

The firearms, and ammunition will be sent for Ballistic examination and opinion, the police said.

Another team headed by Sishir Mishra DSP and staff conducted an investigation at Bhubaneswar including an inquest followed by an autopsy by a team of doctors of Capital Hospital, BBSR after arranging a sufficient lighting facility. Videography of the entire process has also been done, informed police.

The team at Bhubaneswar also seized the treatment records and wearing apparel (blood-stained clothes) including other biological exhibits. Viscera has been preserved for further chemical examination and opinion.

The accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das is under police custody and will be forwarded to the Court for further police remand.

The Addl DG of Police, CID/Crime Odisha is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation of the case.

Further investigation is undergoing in the case. (ANI)

