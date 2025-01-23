Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Ahead of the budget session of the Odisha Assembly scheduled to begin next month, Speaker Surama Padhy on Thursday said discipline is a must for the opposition members while putting forth their demands.

Opposition parties took exception to the statement, claiming that the Speaker, who is supposed to be neutral, was speaking in the voice of the ruling BJP.

Also Read | Prasad Attavar Held: Karnataka Police Arrest 10 Individuals Including Ram Sene Founder in Massage Parlour Attack Incident in Mangaluru City.

Padhy, who recently attended the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at Patna, said there is a need to maintain discipline in the Assembly.

“The House will welcome constructive suggestions from opposition members, but not tolerate disruptions or obstructions by opposition members,” Padhy told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

Also Read | Delhi Metro: Cash to the Tune of INR 40 Lakhs, 89 Laptops, 193 Mobiles and 9 'Mangalsutras' Top the List of Lost and Found Items on Trains in 2024, Restored to Owners by CISF.

The Speaker's statement evoked a strong reaction from the opposition BJD which called it the “voice of BJP.”

Addressing a press conference, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik raised questions on Padhy's impartiality.

“The Speaker is supposed to remain neutral. He/she should neither support nor criticise the opposition or ruling party as per the country's democratic practice. But Padhy's statement sounds like the voice of the ruling BJP,” Mallik said.

Stating that the Speaker cannot suppress the voice of the opposition in the Assembly, Mallik alleged that Padhy had belittled the dignity of the Chair.

“When I was the Speaker, the people of Odisha have seen how they (BJP) treated me in the House. They should not force us to repeat their activities in the Assembly,” Mallik said.

Mallik, who is Odisha's first woman Speaker, also alleged that Padhy had recently attended a party function even though she is holding a Constitutional post.

“She should explain to the people of Odisha to which party she belongs,” Mallik said.

Earlier, Padhy had said the opposition parties should play a constructive role and provide suggestions during the session. However, the House will not tolerate any ruckus or obstruction, she said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam also did not accept the Speaker's statement.

“The BJP was also in opposition in the past. They should recall their behaviour as opposition in the House and then make suggestions. If the Speaker wants no disruption, she should give adequate importance to the opposition and listen to their voice instead of ignoring them,” Kadam said.

The third session of the 17th Assembly will begin on February 13 and conclude on April 5. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, will table the Budget for 2025-26 on February 17.

The Budget session of the Assembly will have a total of 28 business days as per the provisional calendar. An all-party meeting will be held before the commencement of the session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)