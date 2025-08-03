New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): The mortal remains of the 15-year-old who was set on fire by miscreants in Odisha's Puri district will be brought to Bhubaneswar on Sunday for her last rites, officials said.

The Postmortem of the girl who was set on fire on July 19 in Balanga, Odisha who succumbed to her injuries a day ago at AIIMS Delhi has been done at the AIIMS Trauma Center and her body has now been handed over to her family.

It will be airlifted back to her native place.

According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire. The victim reached someone's house from the incident spot, after which she was taken to the hospital by her cousin.

The girl, who had sustained 75 per cent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to AIIMS New Delhi and was admitted to the Burn ICU for treatment.

Earlier in a post on X, Odisha police urged not to make any "sensitive comments" as the investigation has reached its final stage.

"As to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request that everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," the police said.

The incident has triggered a political row over the safety of women in the state.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra flagged the law and order situation in Odisha and demanded justice for the girl.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sasmit Patra demanded "strong action" against the perpetrators.

Patra said, "We are extremely pained because the perpetrators of such crime, unless they are brought to justice and such heinous crimes continue unabated in the state of Odisha, no one is safe. We hope that the government wakes up from its slumber and takes strong action."

He paid condolences to the family of the victim after she passed away during her treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

"We, BJD MPs, came to AIIMS Delhi, where this minor victim was under treatment for the last few days. She has passed away this evening. So our homage and our condolences to her family," Patra said.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik took a dig at the Odisha government over the safety of women in the state and claimed that Odisha's image as a peaceful state has been "shattered."

"Every day, we hear such stories in Odisha. These incidents are a grim reminder of the failing law and order situation in the state, particularly as far as women are concerned. Odisha was known as a peaceful state, and that image has been shattered beyond words," Patnaik said. (ANI)

