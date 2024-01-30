Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) A CBI court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday sentenced a former bank manager to four years of rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribe over seven years ago, a release said.

The court of Special CBI Judge, Bhubaneswar, found Duryodhan Sethy guilty in the case.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Centre, AAP Government on PIL Against Surging Cyber Crimes.

During his posting as branch manager of a bank in Dadaraghati in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, Sethy had demanded a bribe from a person for processing a poultry loan, and the latter registered a complaint with the agency on August 8, 2016.

A trap was laid and the CBI nabbed Sethy while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on August 9.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar Revokes Suspension of 11 Opposition MPs.

After an investigation, a chargesheet was filed on October 27, 2016 and the court convicted Sethy after a trial, the CBI release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)