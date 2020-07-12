Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appreciated the dedication and commitment of health professionals and COVID-19 warriors whose "relentless work ensured record number of recoveries in last three days".

"CM Patnaik appreciated the dedication and commitment of health professionals and Covid Warriors whose relentless work ensured record number of recoveries in last three days. Odisha has recorded its highest 565 recoveries in a single day i.e. 10th July, 2020," a press release from Odisha government read.

"Anu Garg, Covid Observer, Bhubaneswar and Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti and Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19,"read the release.

According to the press release, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of World Population Day on Saturday, said that healthy population with right education and skill is a driving force for a prosperous nation. The Chief Minister reiterated pledge to nurture our human resource with investment on education, training and healthcare, with special focus on vulnerable to build a powerful nation.

Patnaik today spoke to MLA, Nilagiri and MLA, Salipur over the telephone who are undergoing treatment for COVID and enquired about their health condition.

Chief Minister also spoke to COVID warriors in various Covid Care Centres and enquired about their wellness. He appreciated their noble work and assured them all support.

Anu Garg, Covid Observer, Bhubaneswar said that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has taken different measures for containment of COVID-19. So far 640 COVID-19 positives have been identified out of which 317 are active and 314 persons have recovered.

Ward Committees and Sachetak Committees have been formed. Around 1000 Covid testing is being undertaken every day. Hospitalisation, contact tracing, quarantine and sanitization are given priorities in the areas, where COVID-19 patients are found. A new module has been added on Sachetak App to assist senior citizens.(ANI)

