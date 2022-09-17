Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the proposed master plan for the development of Veer Surendrasai University of Technology (VSSUT) Burla by 2026.

It will be developed as a centre of excellence for technical education.

As per Chief Minister's Office, arrangements will be made for more than 10,000 students to study in 24 undergraduate departments in this institution. The state government will spend Rs 2,000 crore for the purpose in three phases.

According to the master plan, the VSSUT will be developed as a Multi-Disciplinary Engineering and Research University by 2030 on the line of premier engineering institutions of the country like IIT and NIT, it will have seven schools like School of Engineering, Skill Development Centre, School of Medical Technology and School of Basic Science.

According to the master plan, arrangements will be made for 10,864 students to study in this institution. Currently, 2,849 students are studying in various courses. In these Seven Schools 24 engineering programs, more than 14 departments and more than 27 centres of excellence will be established.

"State-of-the-art research centres and laboratory facilities will be available in all these schools. Each Center of Excellence will be partnered with the industry and at least one alumni will take over as mentor," said the CMO,

With this, each Center of Excellence can act as a state-of-art research and consultancy centre for industries and also as a nodal centre for rural and urban development.

CM Patnaik directed to complete the construction of all smart classrooms within 3 months. The hostel and other general repairs will be completed immediately and the institution will be provided with a 24-hour power supply. The Chief Minister discussed with the chancellor and professors of the university.

On August 25, a team of senior government officials comprising Chief Secretary, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Hemant Sharma visited the University on the instructions of the Chief Minister and held the discussion with University staff students. (ANI)

