India News | Odisha CM Exhorts People to Practise Self-restraint

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exhorted people on Thursday to practise self-restraint irrespective of a government-imposed lockdown as the month of June is going to be crucial in the battle against COVID-19.

While the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been relaxed to a great extent across the country in an effort to sustain and resume livelihood, the coronavirus still exists and a vaccine or medicine against it is yet to come, the chief minister said in a video message.

"Lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, but it does not mean that corona has disappeared. Please do not misuse these relaxations. Do not move out of homes unless it is really essential," he said, adding that the month of June is going to be extremely critical in the fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister said people have been under the lockdown for over two months and the sacrifices made during the period should not be allowed to end up in failure due to any carelessness or casual approach now.

"All of us have to observe a self-lockdown now in order to emerge victorious in the war against coronavirus. Even if there is no government-imposed lockdown or shutdown, we have to think about our children and parents and practise self-restraint," he said.

Monsoon is set to arrive in the state by June 10 and cold, cough and flu are common during the season, Patnaik said, adding, "We need to be extra cautious to deal with the upcoming monsoon."

Noting that the infection rate of COVID-19 is at its peak in the country now, he said a fortnight ago, around 3,000 people were getting affected by the disease on a daily basis, but now, the infection rate has multiplied manifold to 10,000 cases per day.

Stressing that saving the lives of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha was important for him, the chief minister said the manner in which people manage the spread of the disease will depend on how efficiently they abide by the COVID-19 guidelines in June.

Warning people against exposing themselves to the outside world, Patnaik advised them to stay indoors as much as possible, especially with the monsoon expected to arrive in the state soon.

Five lakh Odia brethren (migrants) are returning to the state, he said, adding that the consequent impact will be reduced in 15 to 20 days. Because of all these, the next 25 days are going to be most important, Patnaik said.

There will be a complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts of the state, he said, adding that it means that the people in these areas will stay home for eight days in June and keep the coronavirus at bay.

Similarly, there is a 10-hour night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am every day, which amounts to 300 hours in a month, Patnaik said, adding that people will be effectively staying indoors for 17 days because of the shutdown and the night curfew.

"This will check the spread of the infection in a big way," he said.

Therefore, people should stay at home and refrain from stepping out unless it is really urgent, the chief minister said, adding that they must wear masks while going out.

"Wearing of masks in a proper way will reduce the corona transmission by 90 per cent," he said, while urging people to maintain social distancing at markets, workplaces or anywhere outdoor.

Highlighting the importance of hand washing, Patnaik said people above the age of 65 years, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age must not be allowed to step out of their houses.

