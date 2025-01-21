Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Lauding the role played by Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) in the anti-Maoist operation in neighbouing Chhattisgarh, where 14 Maoists were killed, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a three-fold hike in the risk allowance of SOG jawans.

The jawans of the elite anti-naxal force, the SOG, will now get a risk allowance of Rs 25,000 per month, up from Rs 8,000.

Taking to X, Odisha CMO said, "Today, 14 Maoists were killed in a joint operation by security forces in Kularighat area of Chhattisgarh bordering Nuapada district. The SOG jawans of Odisha Police played a key role in this operation, for which Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated all the jawans".

"On this occasion, the state government has decided to increase the special allowance (risk allowance) given to the jawans from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000. The Chief Minister has said that the anti-Naxal operation in Odisha will be further intensified in the coming days", the CMO added.

Earlier, in a statement, Odisha Police said 14 Maoists, including five women members of the CPI (Maoist) and a central committee member, Ramachandra, alias Chalapathi, were killed in a joint inter-state operation launched by Odisha SOG, Chhattisgarh police, and CRPF personnel.

One SOG jawan, who was injured during the fierce exchange of fire and later shifted to a hospital, is now out of danger, Odisha DGP YB Khurania said.

