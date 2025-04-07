Bhubaneswar, Apr 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday invited HCL Technologies to set up its operation in the state and become part of Odisha's journey towards becoming a hub of business destination, an official release said.

Majhi said this while speaking at the Investors' Meet in New Delhi.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: Global Stock Market Rout Continues.

"We visited the HCL Tech campus in Noida and engaged in productive talks with their team. We have invited HCL Tech management to Odisha, specifically to Bhubaneswar and the Jagannath temple in Puri. We presented them with a proposal to establish a campus and a university in the state," Majhi said.

Majhi, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening, visited HCL Tech's Noida campus in an effort to strengthen Odisha's IT and ITeS ecosystem. Discussions with company officials focused on GCCs, tech innovation and high-value jobs—boosting Odisha's inclusive growth and strategic partnerships, the release issued by the CMO said.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Accused of Killing Her Husband With Lover Sahil Shukla, Is Pregnant, Say Officials.

The chief minister said that the HCL Tech team was "impressed" with the Odisha government's proposal and expressed keen interest in setting up its centre in Odisha. "They have given a positive response and we are hopeful that the campus will soon be established," Majhi said.

Majhi also held talks with Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

"Discussions during this engagement centred around establishing collaborative opportunities within the IT and ITeS sectors," the CMO release said, adding that Majhi emphasised on Odisha's commitment to becoming a hub for technology-driven enterprises.

Following the HCL engagement, the chief minister conducted a series of one-on-one meetings with various organisations such as Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, Chowgule Group, IREL, SLMG Beverages, Ruchi Soya Foods Ltd (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.), Inox GFL Group, Of Business, Quant Solar, aimed at expanding their operations in Odisha.

The release also stated that the state has secured investment intents from 14 companies, amounting to investments worth Rs 3,000 crore, which has the potential to generate approximately 21,390 jobs.

Additionally, the Odisha government has also formalised 11 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 27,595 crore, creating an estimated 27,000 employment opportunities.

"In summary, the total investment generated from these discussions amounts to Rs 30,595 crore, with a potential to create jobs for approximately 48,390 individuals in Odisha," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)