Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated three industrial projects worth over Rs 76.97 crore and performed ground-breaking of 10 projects of Rs 1,141.04 crore.

These diversified projects ranging across food processing, tourism, paper/packaging, manufacturing, and polymers and plastic sectors will create potential employment for over 3,390 persons in the state.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said Odisha is fast emerging as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from metal and minerals to food processing.

"Targeting the development of a conducive environment for industrial development, my Government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and prompt doing business environment for the investors in Odisha," he said.

The state's relationship with the industries has been fruitful both in the context of economic development and also social development, he said, adding that one of the key reasons why Odisha was able to post a successful fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was this synergetic government-industry relationship.

"We were able to quickly re-purpose various industrial units to manufacture and deliver critical services during the pandemic period. As we move out of the pandemic, the government's focus on the 5T philosophy towards the development of the industrial sector," Patnaik said.

This philosophy has created an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the state, he said.

"I would like to congratulate the Industries Department, Government of Odisha for its continuous efforts in making Odisha the "Destination of Choice" for investors," the chief minister said. (ANI)

