Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the Tiranga Yatra (Bike Rally) from Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to honour the Indian armed forces.

Riding motorcycles with the national flag, participants paid homage and showed solidarity to the armed forces. The event showcased Odisha's commitment to supporting and recognising the sacrifices made by the nation's defence services.

On Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra, a significant public outreach effort to honour the valour of Indian soldiers, inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success and the government's decisive response to Pakistan.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which was started on Tuesday, will continue till May 23.

The campaign kicked off in Delhi with a symbolic march featuring a 108-foot-tall national flag. The yatra began at Kartavya Path and will conclude at the National War Memorial, with thousands, including BJP workers, citizens, NGOs, RWAs, religious leaders, and social organisations gathered to pay tribute to the armed forces.

According to party sources, ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent public figures will lead the marches in various states, underscoring the message of unity, patriotism, and national pride.

The yatra is being seen as more than just a party initiative, with the BJP aiming to turn it into a large-scale people's movement.

In preparation, BJP President JP Nadda held a key strategy meeting on May 12 at the party headquarters with general secretaries.

Senior leaders, including Sambit Patra, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, have been tasked with coordinating the campaign across regions.

The party also plans to hold press conferences nationwide and will engage social media influencers to amplify the campaign's message digitally and reach younger audiences.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

In a swift and decisive retaliation, Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan.

Though Pakistan launched a counteroffensive, India responded with force, leading to a ceasefire and reasserting its defence posture.

Through the Tiranga Yatra, the BJP aims to remind citizens of India's resolute stand against terrorism and to foster a deeper sense of nationalism and unity across the country. (ANI)

