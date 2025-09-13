Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], September 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the "Zero Accident Day" campaign in Keonjhar district on Saturday, with an aim to spread awareness on road safety and work towards making Odisha an accident-free state.

According to a release, the campaign organised by the Commerce and Transport Department seeks to make Odisha an accident-free state.

The Chief Minister emphasised that safety is a collective duty of every individual, not just the government's responsibility. He flagged off road safety awareness campaigns in all 13 blocks of Keonjhar district, inaugurated a "Zero Accident Selfie Point," and honoured road safety advocates.

In his address to the media, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety, particularly in mining-affected areas like Keonjhar.

He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and remain vigilant to prevent accidents, highlighting the state's commitment to reducing road mishaps through awareness and strict adherence to safety norms.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, Keonjhar MP Ananta Nayak, and several MLAs from the district. Senior officials, such as DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and District Collector Vishal Singh, were also present.

As per the release, Keonjhar becomes the first district in Odisha to adopt this initiative after its successful implementation in Bhubaneswar. With support from IIT Madras, a 14-day program has been organised to provide guidance on preventing accidents and promoting road safety in the district, which is expected to make a significant impact on reducing road accidents and promoting a culture of safety in the region.

In a post on X, the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted, "Hon'ble Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha has joined the observance of the 'Zero Accident Day' program in Kendujhar. On this occasion, the Chief Minister has inaugurated an awareness campaign organized on the slogan 'Drive Safely, Return Home Safely'." (ANI)

