Puri (Odisha) [India], June 11(ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday participated in the Pahandi rituals and Snana Utsav of Lord Jagannath in Puri, marking his presence at key religious ceremonies ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival.

The Pahandi rituals, considered a vital component of the Rath Yatra, involve the ceremonial procession of the deities--Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra--from the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple to their respective chariots. The elaborate ritual accompanies traditional chants, gongs, and conches as the deities are brought out grandly and reverentially.

Meanwhile, the construction of Lord Jagannath's chariot for the annual Rath Yatra festival commenced in Puri, Odisha. The work began on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, April 30, marking the start of the preparations for the revered festival.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the "Festival of Chariots," is a significant event in the Hindu calendar, where Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken out in a grand procession on chariots through the streets of Puri. The festival attracts millions of devotees from around the world.

The construction of the chariots is a meticulous process, with skilled artisans and craftsmen working tirelessly to complete the intricate designs and structures. The chariots are built using traditional techniques and materials, adhering to the ancient rituals and customs associated with the festival.

This year, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on June 27. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in Ashadh.

As the construction of the chariots progresses, preparations for the Rath Yatra are underway in full swing. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration is working diligently to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Devotees eagerly await the Rath Yatra, celebrating Lord Jagannath and his siblings' divine journey. The festival is a testament to Odisha's rich cultural heritage and traditions and is expected to draw large crowds to Puri. (ANI)

