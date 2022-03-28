New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who arrived in the national capital on Monday, said he will take up with the Centre various pending issues related to the state.

The BJD leader will visit Parliament on Tuesday and is expected to meet several Union Ministers during his three-day stay.

His visit to the national capital assumes importance especially in the context of the President's election in July this year as the BJP-led ruling NDA may require the support of parties like the BJD and YSRC to ensure victory of their candidate.

These parties have on many issues backed the central government in Parliament.

Patnaik said he had come to attend a Sports Conference here.

"I will be visiting Parliament and also have a meeting (with Union Ministers) to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the central government," Patnaik said.

