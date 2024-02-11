Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 11 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his tributes to Veteran BJD leader and Former MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo at the party office, in Bhubaneswar.

V Sugnana Kumari Deo was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai where she died at the age of 87 on Saturday.

CM Patnaik extended his condolences and expressed sympathy towards the bereaved family members.

Several senior BJD leaders and party workers also paid tribute to the departed soul. Deo's body was first taken to the BJD party office Sankha Bhawan then to the Assembly, where ministers and MLAs of different parties paid tribute to the ex-MLA.

Sugnana Kumari's body has been carried to home in Khalikote where the last rites will be performed.

In a post on X, CM Patnaik expressed grief at the passing away of the BJD leader and said she was instrumental in fleshing out the organisational structure of Biju Janata Dal.

"I am saddened to hear about the demise of Sugyana Kumari Deo. As a senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, he has been instrumental in organizing the party. She has left his mark in public service by representing Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies 10 times. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members," Chief Minister Patnaik posted on X.

Expressing condolence on the demise of Sugnana Kumari Deo, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said she earned respect across the political spectrum with her immense contribution to Odisha and its people.

Taking to her official X handle on Saturday, President Murmu posted, "Saddened by the demise of V Sugnana Kumari Deo, a veteran leader who served ten terms as a legislator in Odisha Assembly. Cutting across parties, she earned respect from all. Her contribution to the development of the state is immense. I extend my deepest condolences to her family members and followers."

V Sugnana Kumari Deo was an eight-time MLA from Khallikote and a two-time legislator from Kabisuryanagar. (ANI)

