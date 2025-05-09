Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): Following a failed drone incursion attempt by Pakistan on Thursday night, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces and condemned the hostile act.

In a statement issued today, Das also told that Odisha Congress organised a blood donation camp on Thursday at the State Congress Committee headquarters.

"Pakistan's policies and strength have no stand in front of us... Our soldiers are working to eradicate terrorism forever, and the Congress party is standing with them," said Das.

"Yesterday, we organised a blood donation camp in the state Congress committee to honour our soldiers. Today, we are organising the Tiranga Yatra all over the country to show respect for our brave soldiers, he added.

Earlier, Congress party sources said they will hold a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all states across the country on May 9 to express solidarity in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

"Congress party to hold 'Jai Hind Yatra' in all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) units across the country tomorrow to show solidarity," the Congress sources stated.

The Congress party extended its full support to the central government during the all-party meeting held to brief political leaders on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan following India's military operation in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the meeting, asking if the PM thought he was above the Parliament.

Kharge's comments echo similar criticism he made when PM Modi skipped an all-party meeting following the Pahalgam terror attack. He said that the Prime Minister should have directly heard the viewpoints of opposition members.

During the meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India's action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several other leaders who participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)