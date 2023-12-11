Balasore (Odisha) Dec 11 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha on Monday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl earlier this year.

The POCSO court in Balasore convicted the man after examining 13 witnesses and 29 exhibits, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Panda said.

Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to undergo a jail term for another two years, Panda said.

The man had raped the minor in Bhaskarganj village in August, 2023.

The mother of the victim had lodged an FIR, following which the accused was arrested and tried under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

