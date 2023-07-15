Baripada (Odisha), Jul 15 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl eight years ago.

District Special POCSO Court Judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik said.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the survivor as compensation.

According to the prosecution, the girl, who was 15 years old then, was kidnapped by the convict from Sunagaria Sahi in Baripada town police station area on March 5, 2015 and raped multiple times.

The survivor's mother lodged an FIR with the police. A case under POCSO Act was registered, the accused was arrested and the girl underwent a medical examination.

