Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the formation of 34 new notified area councils in 20 districts and the upgradation of five existing NACs into municipalities.

The government, in a statement, said the new NACs and municipalities were created in view of the public demand and increasing population and socio-economic development of the state.

The five NACs, which have been upgraded into municipalities, are Boudhgarh in Boudh district, Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Kantabanji in Bolangir and Chatrapur and Aska in Ganjam, official sources said.

Pallahada and Chhendipada in Angul district, Basta and Simulia in Balasore, Paikamal and Veden in Bargarh and Agarpada in Bhadrak are among the newly notified area councils.

Belapada and Sintala in Bolangir, Binjharpur, Panikoili, Jaraka and Chandikhole in Jajpur, Jayapatna in Kalahandi, Raikia in Kandhamal also got the NAC status.

Boriguma in Koraput, Sinapali in Nuapada, Chandili, Muniguda and Bisamakataka in Rayagada district, Dunguripali in Subarnapur, Banei in Sundargarh were declared as notified area councils.

Besides, Shergarh and Kukudakhandi in Ganjam, Kantilo in Nayagarh, Tangi and Begunia in Khordha, Salepur, Badamba, Narasinghpur and Niali in Cuttack, Betonati in Mayurbhanj, Parjang in Dhenkanal and Kantamal in Boudh would now be considered NACs.

The state currently has around 115 urban local bodies in 30 districts, including five municipal corporations, 47 municipalities and 63 NACs. After the formation of 34 more NACs and 5 additional municipalities, the total number of ULBs will increase to 154.

