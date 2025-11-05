Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, a large crowd gathered at Bindu Sagar Lake in Odisha for 'Boita Bandana,' a symbolic act of sailing miniature boats for worship, celebrating Odisha's maritime heritage on Wednesday.

As many people celebrate Kartik Purnima, devotee Vishwajeet Pradhan noted that many have gathered from across the country to participate in this centuries-old tradition, which involves boats.

"This is our old tradition... Many people from across the country come here to participate in this centuries-old tradition involving boats," Pradhan told ANI.

Another devotee, Priya, mentioned that on this auspicious day, all devotees perform puja in the morning, as they believe their wishes will be fulfilled.

"Today is Kartik Purnima, a sacred day. It is known as 'Boit' in Odia. Narendra Pokhari in Puri is a favourite spot for many, where people come to take walks. Today, everyone performs puja in the morning, which is regarded as auspicious. Through this, they believe they can fulfil their wishes," Priya told ANI.

Meanwhile, as part of the Boita Bandana (Danga Bhasa) festival, BJP MP Sambit Patra floats a boat, which was designed in the style of Operation Sindoor.

On the occasion of Kartika Purnima, the BJP MP emphasised that on this auspicious day, it is crucial to promote the message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi. He also noted that many floating boats showcased the theme of Operation Sindoor, which carried the underlying message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"The biggest message was of 'Aatmanirbharta' and 'Swadesh'...The message given to us by the PM, of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi, Odisha has been following this for thousands of years now. It is essential today that on this auspicious occasion of Boita Bandana and Kartika Purnima, we further advance the message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi. On the boat, we floated today, we have displayed Operation Sindoor. In Operation Sindoor, lies hidden the message of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our air defence system was completely indigenous...The advancement that India has seen in the defence sector in the last 11 years is what people of Kalinga wanted...," said Patra told ANI.

Additonally, BJP MP Sambit Patra expressed that Kartik Purnima is an important day for the entire India and Sanatan Dharma. The BJP MP further mentioned that in Odisha, there has been a tradition of Swadeshi for thousands of years now.

"It is Kartik Purnima today, an important day for the entire India and Sanatan. Especially in Odisha, a month of Kartik is observed; its last 5 days are called 'Panchuka' and considered very auspicious. This is the last day of that, Kartik Purnima. On this day, all residents of Odisha, participate in Boita Bandana in the morning. This has a thousands of years of history after it, a history of trade by sea. For thousands of years, maritime traders of Kalinga used to go to Southeast Asia, Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sri Lanka and African countries, through Kalinga Sea, on this day. At a time when there was no maritime development in the world, when there was no infrastructure for it, shipbuilding was in its nascent stage, at that time, Odisha was so advanced in maritime trade. The biggest message was of 'Aatmanirbharta' and 'Swadesh'...The message given to us by the PM, of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi, Odisha has been following this for thousands of years now," said Patra.

Besides Odisha, other parts of India are also observing Kartik Poornima. In Varanasi, thousands of devotees had gathered at various ghats along the Ganges, especially at Dashashwamedh Ghat, for the Kartik Purnima bath today.

Additionally, a massive crowd of devotees gathered to witness the Dev Deepawali celebrations today after taking a dip in the Ganges and visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness and prosperity to one's home. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges, offering lamps, performing yagna, and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva on Kartik Purnima are considered highly auspicious. Charitable acts and religious rituals performed on this day are thought to yield eternal rewards.

In Ayodhya, a large number of people took a holy dip at Saryu Ghat on the occasion of Kartik Poornima. Many expressed satisfaction with the smooth arrangements. According to the devotees, the facilities provided by the authorities were well-organised, featuring separate paths for incoming and outgoing devotees, along with robust security measures. (ANI)

