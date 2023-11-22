Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on Wednesday and interacted with the beneficiaries at Kundukela GP under Sundargarh block in Odisha.

Under the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Pradhan visited the exhibition centre, interacted with the beneficiaries, and highlighted all the welfare schemes of PM Modi's government.

Addressing the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The foundation of a developed India has been laid by the Modi government through the creation of DMF funds with schemes such as houses in the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, toilets in the Swachh Bharat Yojana, gas in the Jirja Yojana, the development of tribals, and the promotion of Mandya produced by the tribals. Today, Mahadev Munda of the local area in Mindagare is receiving the money sent by the Modi government through the bank account. Let us join this journey and take an oath to convey Modi's message and plan to everyone."

Pradhan highlighted a MGNREGA benificiary at the event and said, Mahadev Munda of Deuli, Sundargarh, embodies the spirit and vibrant pulse of New India. He proudly embraces the convenience and power of digital transactions. Digital India, particularly UPI, has triggered a financial revolution across India.

"It is truly a global as well as local success. Home-grown technology is fueling aspirations, bridging the digital divide and creating multiple pathways to prosperity," said the Union Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has reached Kundukela Panchayat of our Sundargarh district today. It is an effort to make people understand the responsibility that Prime Minister Modi has taken for the deprived sections of society. The beneficiaries got a chance to meet and discuss various plans."

Earlier, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Pradhan graced the launching ceremony of the National Education Campaign "New Education for New India," organised by Barhama Kumaris in Odisha's Sambalpur district. (ANI)

