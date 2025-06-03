Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) Odisha experienced hot and humid weather on Monday after a brief respite from sultry conditions due to the arrival of southwest monsoon last week.

IMD forecast similar conditions will prevail till June 6.

Also Read | ‘Preserving Culture While Advancing Tech and Education, Upholding Sanatan Spirit and Sovereignty As Our Pride': India's Spiritual Surge Under PM Narendra Modi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow warning' (be aware) for hot and humid weather conditions in 11 districts of the coastal region, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati, from June 2-6.

It also forecast light to moderate rainfall in some places in south Odisha during this period.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Orchard Lease Owner, 4 Associates Beat Labourer to Death Over Alleged Mango Theft; Body Dumped in Canal in Bardoli's Akota Village, 5 Arrested.

IMD's senior scientist Umasankar Das said clear skies have led to a rise in temperature and increased humidity in various places in the state.

The national weather agency said that the northward advance of southwest monsoon has been stalled since May 29 because of which Odisha is experiencing hot and humid weather conditions.

This time, monsoon arrived in Odisha on May 28, about 13 days ahead of its usual date, due to a low pressure, but weakened soon after.

The southwest monsoon has so far covered entire three districts -- Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati -- and most parts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Ganjam districts and some parts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khurda and Puri districts.

Meanwhile, IMD's evening bulletin said that Balasore was the hottest place in the state, recording 39.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhubaneswar at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Nine other places across the state recorded temperatures at or above 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Bhubaneswar experienced a sultry day as relative humidity was 90 per cent. The weather office also said that the temperature may increase by about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next five-six days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)