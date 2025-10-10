Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 10 (ANI): Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan lauded the state government's efforts in handling the Cuttack violence incident, stating that the situation was well-handled.

"The Odisha government has handled this situation very well. The situation in Cuttack is good, but West Bengal's Chief Minister is making irresponsible statements to provoke the situation."

On October 7, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) of Central Division, Cuttack, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, reviewed the situation in Cuttack following tensions in the city.

She was accompanied by Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhola and Cuttack District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Speaking on the situation, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said, "All of us are looking forward to an early peaceful resolution of the matter. All people who have tried to take the law into their own hands will be booked. Society in general wants to be peaceful, everybody wants to have celebration of festival or any event together. I am sure that message is very loud and clear, and anybody who has tried to damage the social fabric will be taken to task."

On the violence in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh stated, "A curfew was imposed after stone pelting on the Police last night so that the law and order situation doesn't occur. No untoward incident occurred after that. No law-breaking attempts were made. Police patrolling is being done everywhere today. Static deployment has been done at sensitive places. It is peaceful now. We have received feedback that people are feeling safe, and normalcy has been restored. Eight people were identified and arrested. Further identification is being done."

Clashes were reported in Cuttack between two clashes following incidents of stone pelting and clashes during the Durga Puja immersion. A total of 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured in the incident.

