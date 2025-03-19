Bhubaneswar, Mar 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday announced morning classes in all schools from April 2 in view of the heatwave conditions.

Speaking to reporters, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the ongoing examinations in schools will end on March 27, and after that, classes will start on April 2.

Anganwadi centres will also function from 7 am to 9 am during the summer, he said.

Pujari said the temperatures have already started rising in many places across the state, a month ahead of the usual.

"The people of districts like Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh are experiencing heatwave conditions. The coastal region is also witnessing humid weather. Keeping the prevailing situation in mind, we have issued instructions to various department and district collectors to take advance steps to deal with the heatwave," he said.

The collectors have been empowered to take required steps as per the local needs without waiting for approval from the government, he added.

"In the last 10 years, more than 330 people have died due to sunstroke. We have asked officers to take steps to curb sunstroke deaths," Pujari said.

He said drinking water facilities and rest places will be provided on busy roads.

"The Panchayati Raj Department has already sanctioned Rs 300 crore for new tube wells for areas that face drinking water scarcity. If required, more funds will be allocated," he said.

The Energy Department has been asked to avoid power cuts between 11 am and 3 pm, and from 9 pm to 6 am, he added.

In the last 24 hours, Bolangir town in the western part of the state recorded a temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius. It was the hottest place in the state.

Neighbouring Titlagarh recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.8 degrees in Jharsuguda and 40.1 degrees in Sundargarh.

Forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, the IMD issued an orange warning for Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Sundargarh districts for Thursday.

A yellow warning was issued for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul and Jajpur districts.

The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty wind were likely in these districts.

