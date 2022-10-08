Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 8 (ANI): With significant improvement in curtailing left-wing extremism (LWE) activities in the State, the Government rolled out an Annual Work Plan (AWP) of Rs. 85.85 crore for continuing anti-terrorism operations during the current year. The AWP was approved in State Level Committee held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

While giving a nod to the AWP, Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed to intensify community mobilization and confidence-building activities in the suspected left-wing infected pockets. He specifically directed them to stay connected with the people and community, know their concerns and raise their confidence level, said a press statement.

He also directed to support of better alternative livelihood activities and children's education in the communities. He said, "People's confidence and participation would go a long way in rooting out LWE activities from the suspected pockets," according to the statement.

Discussions in the meeting showed that the extremism activities were well under control in the State. Swabhiman Anchal in Koraput once considered the epicentre of extremists could be made free of them with growing developmental interventions in the area. Well-planned intelligence-based actions were being taken to counter them as and where their ugly hands appear.

The fund provision of Rs.85.85 cr for AWP-2022-23 was about 50 per cent more than that of AWP-2021-22. The AWP-2021-22 was rolled out with a budget outlay of around Rs 50.56 cr. The funds for AWP 2022-23 would be shared by both the Central and State Governments on a 60:40 sharing basis.

With the increase in budget provision, the amount of ex-gratia grants for the civilians and security personnel on duty was enhanced from Rs 2 lakhs to 5 lakhs, and Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs respectively. Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed to provide adequate logistic support to the armed forces engaged in anti-terrorist operations.

The main activities under AWP-2022-23 included procurement of modern ammunition, adequate logistic support to armed forces, training for the state police force, community policing, additional fortification of the police posts, and rehabilitation of LWE cadres. Besides, the affected civilians and security personnel would be extended ex-gratia grants and property damage grants as per the specified guidelines. (ANI)

