Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) The Odisha government gave approval to solar and wind projects of 178 mw, to be developed at an investment of Rs 869.8 crore, a statement said.

The approval was given by the single window committee of the Energy Department on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: India Proud To Be Most Trusted Friend of Maldives, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Among the approved projects is a 69.5 mw solar park to be developed by Prozeal Green Energy Limited at Biramaharajpur in Subarnapur district, and INOX Solar Limited's 49.5 mw solar project at Telkoi in Keonjhar.

The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was also given approval for a 10 mw solar project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda, while NLC India Renewables Limited got the nod for setting up a wind power project at Papadahandi in Nabarangpur district.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

With these additions, the total renewable energy capacity approved by the committee has now reached 1,844.86 mw, attracting cumulative investment commitments of Rs 12,599.79 crore, the statement said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)