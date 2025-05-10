Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) The Odisha government has cancelled the leave of all revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs), district collectors and DMs, amid India-Pakistan military conflict, a notification said on Saturday.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department, in a letter to all the RDCs, all collectors and DMs on Friday, said, "In view of the ongoing war-like condition on the western front of the country, all leaves sanctioned earlier in favour of all RDCs and collectors & DMs are hereby cancelled."

All RDCs, collectors and DMs, who are now on leave, are instructed to return to headquarters and join duty immediately, it said.

The general administration also said that no further leave shall be granted to any officer during this period, and RDCs are told to monitor it closely.

