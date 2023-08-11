Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 11 (ANI): With snakebites attributing for 40 per cent of Odisha's total deaths, State Government has came up with a set of guidelines for the rescue and release of snakes from the human dominated areas by snake handlers.

As per the Department of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, in the last 7 years, Odisha has had approximately 6351 incidents of snakebites.

As per the Department, the guidelines are intended to provide more accountability to the process of rescuing snakes from human dominated areas and releasing them back to their natural habitat.

According to new guidelines, only the certified snake handlers are permitted to carry out all the snake rescue and release operations in the State by following the guidelines.

As per the Department, failing the guidelines will invite penal actions as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The rescue of snakes shall be attempted only in such cases where their presence is a threat to life. For e.g., inside the house or in close vicinity of its presence is life threatening.

Guidelines also stated that the rescue of snakes must be limited to the snakes entering the human habitation irrespective of whether venomous or non- venomous.

Forest Department will create awareness in the local population by Certified Snake Handlers on the ecological importance of snakes, identification of snakes and how to avoid snake bites.

Any one causing hindrance to completion of rescue by a Certified Snake Handler, as per these guidelines, is liable to penal action. Creating mob panic, showing off the rescued snakes publicly and any other public display with the snakes, even by the Snake Handler himself, will be liable to penal action.

The State Government also stated that, the Certified Snake Handlers are volunteers and Odisha Forest Department will not have any obligation for effecting any payment towards their services.

Odisha located in the eastern coast of India has about 34 percent of its land covered in undulated forests. Snakes are found in abundance in most of these forests and are an integral part of the ecosystem.

Apart from this, snakes are also found in human inhabited areas due to deforestation and agricultural and forest-based professions. Incidents of snakebites are common in Odisha and have been certified as a State disaster under the disaster management authority.

Some of the common snakes found in Odisha include Cobra (Naga), Monocled Cobra, Spectacled Cobra, Common Indian Krait (Chiti Sapa), Banded Krait (Rana Sap), Russell's Viper (Chandan Boda Sap), Pond Snake, Rat Snake. (ANI)

