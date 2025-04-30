Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) The Odisha government has provided home guard jobs to widows of two police officers who died in a road accident while on duty in April this year.

During the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gave them the appointment letters for the post of home guard, and a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each.

Home guard Jagabandhu Mahali of Cuttack district and Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) constable Devi Shabar of Rayagada were killed in a road accident that took place near Gatiroutpatna on April 22.

