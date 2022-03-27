Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Senior IAS, IPS Officers and members of a number of Service Associations on Sunday, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and congratulated him for the spectacular success of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at the recently held panchayat and urban local body elections.

Thanking the officers for the goodwill gesture, the Chief Minister asked the officials to work with more commitment for the development and progress of the State.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officers met the CM.

DG of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal, ADG Lalit Das, ADG RK Sharma, Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi were also present.

Among various associations who wished the Chief Minister are OAS Association, Odisha Finance Service Odisha Police Service Association, Odisha Secretariat Service, Revenue Service, Constables and Habildar Association, Heads of Departments, Medical Service Association, Amala Sangha, veterinary service, Panchayat Executive Officers Association, Gram Rozgar Sevak Sangha, Drivers Association and Contractual Employees Association. (ANI)

