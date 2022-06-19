This initiative has been titled "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators"

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among women through the formation of Micro Enterprises of Mission Shakti SHGs, the Department of Mission Shakti, Odisha in collaboration with Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC), New Delhi has signed an agreement to launch an initiative for skill development of 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing.

This initiative has been titled "Skill-based training of Mission Shakti Women Self Help Group Members as Sewing Machine Operators".

"The initiative will ensure the generation of skilled manpower in the apparel sector, provide self-employment opportunities across the state and create organized micro-enterprises in the local apparel industry through active participation of skilled Mission Shakti SHG members," said a statement from the Department.

Under the unique livelihood convergence model of Mission Shakti, SHGs/PGs have been engaged in stitching and supply of uniforms for pre-schools, schools and other academic institutions.

This historic decision of the State Government under the current collaboration with AMHSSC, aims at improving the livelihood opportunities of 10,000 SHG members through skilling on market-focused skills and entrepreneurship promotion on apparel.

"This intervention will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring in order to increase market employability. This will further equip SHGs/ Producer Groups (PGs) with the necessary skills and opportunities for year-round engagement in order to ensure the long-term viability of tailoring units led by SHGs/PGs," it said.

As per the department, the project is set to be executed over the course of 18 months.

Post-training, AMHSSC will assist the SHG members in establishing their tailoring units and offer necessary handholding support.

AMHSSC will also facilitate strategic and feasible industry partnerships with the apparel sector under this collaboration. (ANI)

