Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) The Odisha government has set a target to construct one lakh houses under phase two of the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a flagship rural housing scheme of the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi On March 30 launched the scheme in Kalahandi district.

In the initial phase, orders have been issued for building 60,000 houses under the scheme, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said here on Friday.

For the second phase, a target has been set to cover another 1 lakh people under the Antyodaya Gruha Jojana, he said.

“We have issued instructions to collectors and BDO to identify the eligible beneficiaries like PwD, Padma awardees, victims of natural calamities, etc in the next two months,” the minister told media persons.

The state government has planned to build a total of 5 lakh houses in the next three years under the housing scheme. This financial year, a budget of Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated for the scheme, while Rs 7,550 crore will be spent in the next three years, sources said.

