Bhubaneswar, Sept 8 (PTI) The Odisha government Wednesday assured Durga puja committee representatives of Cuttack that it will reconsider its earlier decision on restricting the height of idols, according to a BJD leader.

The government will decide on this by Ganesh Puja which falls on September 10 this year, Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee secretary and BJD leader Pravat Tripathy said after a meeting with the state administration comprising Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena here.

The opposition parties had criticised the puja guidelines, wondering how the restriction on the maximum height of Durga idols to four feet in community pujas will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

On the other guidelines which asked the puja committees to cover three sides of pandals, Tripathy said, a decision in this regard will be taken in October based on the COVID-19 situation then.

“The outcome of the discussions was positive. While the decision over the height of idols will be taken in two days, the decision for covering puja pandals will be made in October,” said Debendra Sahu, secretary, Cuttack Peace Committee.

The opposition Congress on Tuesday created a ruckus in the House over the state government's decision to restrict the maximum height of Durga idols.

Speaker S N Patro had said that the government may reconsider the demands made by puja committees.

