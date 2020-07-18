Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): Odisha Government on Saturday has warned strong action against hospitals and clinics who are not admitting and providing medicare to the patients from COVID-19 hotspot districts.

In view of the reluctance of some Private Hospitals and Clinics in admitting patients from hotspot districts, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed these private health institutions to immediately admit and provide treatment to the patients.

Also Read | Indian Coffee House in Shimla Shut Temporarily After Employee Enters Its Kitchen Just After Arrival From Delhi: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Terming such act of reluctance unethical and illegal, Chief Secretary said, "Action will be taken against the erring institutions as per law."

Meanwhile, during COVID-19 situation, the sixth round of surveillance is carried on by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation with a focus on the slum areas. Each person in the slum area is being surveyed repeatedly in a phased manner & tested if found with symptoms, stated the Odisha Government in a press release. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)