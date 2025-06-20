Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Prime Minister hailed the completion of one year of the first-ever BJP government in Odisha, and said it was not just a political milestone, but "an anniversary of good governance and public trust."

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Sacking: More Trouble Brews for Airline Amid CBI Probe Demand by Aviation Industry Employees Body.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the Prime Minister congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and his cabinet for what he described as a glorious year of honest efforts to serve the people of Odisha.

"This one year of BJP government in the state is dedicated to public service and public trust," PM Modi said, underlining the BJP's commitment to both 'Vikas and Virasat,' (development and heritage).

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

Calling Odisha a "radiant beacon of India's rich heritage," the Prime Minister highlighted its cultural and spiritual significance, especially as preparations for the iconic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra gather momentum.

"Odisha is not just a state. It's a radiant beacon of India's rich heritage. For thousands of years, it has been a cornerstone of Indian culture, contributing to its growth and vibrancy. Today, as the ideals of development and heritage form the foundation of India's progress, Odisha's significance and role in this journey have grown even greater. In the past one year, Odisha has fulfilled the mantra of Vikas and Virasat," said PM Modi.

"At a time when Odisha's BJP government is completing one year, the people of Odisha are preparing for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. He is our 'prerna' inspiration and 'aaradhya' worship," he said.

"Just two days ago I was in Canada for the G7 summit. During that time, US President Donald Trump called me and invited me with great insistence. I told the President of America, thank you for the invitation, but it is important for me to go to the land of the Lord. So I politely declined his invitation. Your love has drawn me to the land of the Lord," he said.

The Prime Minister also launched a blistering attack on the Congress, blaming it for decades of "developmental neglect, corruption, and misgovernance."

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "After Independence, for decades, the people of the country saw the development model of the Congress party. Under their rule, there was no good governance, nor the people were happy. The development models of the Congress included latkana, bhatkana, ghangor corruption (stalling, misguiding and massive corruption)."

Praising the BJP's governance, he said, "In the past years, in several states across the country, the BJP formed governments for the first time, ushering in not just a change of leadership but also the beginning of a new era of social and economic transformation."

"A decade ago, Assam faced significant challenges, including instability, separatist movements, and widespread violence. However, today, the state is firmly on the path to development. Decades of terrorist activities have come to an end, marking a strong step towards progress and stability," he added.

PM Modi lauded the health reforms in the state, citing the implementation of both the Centre's Ayushman Bharat and the state-run Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, now covering nearly 3 crore people with free medical care.

He also highlighted BJP's success in curbing Naxalism and integrating tribal communities into the mainstream of development.

"For a long time, lakhs of poor families in Odisha were out of the Ayushman scheme. Today, both the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana of the Central Government and the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana of the State Government are running here. Due to which around 3 crore people here are sure to get the benefit of free treatment," he said.

"Before 2014, more than 125 tribal districts of the country were in the grip of Naxalite violence. In the past years, we have worked to take the tribal society out of violence and put it on a new path of development," he added.

Adding further, he said, "A very large number of tribal community lives in Odisha, but unfortunately in the past they have only got neglected. The party which ruled the country for a long time used the tribals for its politics. These people neither gave development nor participation to the tribal society. These people pushed a large part of the country into the fire of Naxalism, violence and oppression."

Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP government has taken firm and decisive action against those involved in violence and has prioritized the development of tribal regions.

"With the current pace of efforts to combat this issue, the tribal community is on the path to being completely free from the grip of Naxalism. Naxalism will be eliminated, and it's a Modi's guarantee!" PM Modi stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)